Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the September 15th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE BCSF opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $643.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BCS lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $26,075.00. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

