B. Riley Raises Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Price Target to $17.00

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MPX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

MPX opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $598.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 24.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

