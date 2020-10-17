Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) rose 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 490,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 396,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $453.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

