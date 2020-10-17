Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 134.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,766 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

