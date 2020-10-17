Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Allstate by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Allstate by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.