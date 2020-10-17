Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 98.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $364.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

