Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,517 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $234.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.65.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

