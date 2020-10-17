Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,820 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,022.25.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,067.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $997.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $853.61. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,749.50, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

