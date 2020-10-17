Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 347,639 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 148.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

