Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 18,573 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $70.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

