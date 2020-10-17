Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 14,573 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 222.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 845.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,649 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 328.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,965,000.

BLV opened at $111.75 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.49.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

