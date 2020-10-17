Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 698.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 517.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.