Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 119.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after acquiring an additional 221,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 17,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

