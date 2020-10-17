Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 161.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $27,604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

NYSE:O opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

