Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,746,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 668,577 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $83.73 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.