Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 165.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Paypal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Paypal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45. The firm has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

