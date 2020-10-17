Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.91 Million Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 170.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,840 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

