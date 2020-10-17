Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,510 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

