Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,367 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $502.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.66. The company has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

