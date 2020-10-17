Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 221.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,665 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after buying an additional 3,956,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,216,000 after buying an additional 2,814,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of -76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

