Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NIKE by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $34,672,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

