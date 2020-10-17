Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $24.88 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 178.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

