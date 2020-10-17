Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $708.36.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $752.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

