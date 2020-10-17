Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.60% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 61,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

JHSC opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

