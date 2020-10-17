Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 306.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,138 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,436,000 after purchasing an additional 165,038 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after purchasing an additional 314,044 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,163,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,554,000 after purchasing an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

