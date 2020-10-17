Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.13 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 139.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $439,176,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 213,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 65,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 232,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,842,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.