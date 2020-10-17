Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,179 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,409,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

