Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.13 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 108.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,715 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 199.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,629,000 after buying an additional 4,400,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

