Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 77,738 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27.

