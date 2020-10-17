Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 81,086 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 135.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,086 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

