Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 59,637 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 265.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,637 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,690,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,221,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,886,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

