Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 45,878 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 199.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,833 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

