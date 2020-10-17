Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 37,313 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,854,000. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,225,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 425,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 237,204 shares during the period.

FREL opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $29.91.

