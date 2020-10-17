Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 232.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the first quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 16.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average of $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

