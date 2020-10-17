Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 147.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after buying an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after buying an additional 702,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The firm has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.