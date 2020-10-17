Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 9,689 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Amgen by 67.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,460,000 after purchasing an additional 295,600 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 16.6% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 112,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

