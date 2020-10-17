Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,896 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 138.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,525.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,436.75. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

