Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,737 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $1,475,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $240.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.20. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $243.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.08.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

