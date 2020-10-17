Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 65,880 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,880 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.87.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

