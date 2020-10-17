Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 55,767 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,767 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after buying an additional 430,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,631,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

