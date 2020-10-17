Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 12,860 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $110,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 655.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,497,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,727,379.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $3,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 731,193 shares of company stock valued at $167,388,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $258.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

