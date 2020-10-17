AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Albert Saltiel Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,193.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,186.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,111.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $276,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.7% in the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 146,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,331.65.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

