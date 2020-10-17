Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives $5.25 Average PT from Analysts

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Autoweb from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

