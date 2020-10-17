AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $77.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $780,101.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,429 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,150. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $906,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in AutoNation by 25.4% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 65.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.