Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) Insider Andrew Harding Acquires 40,000 Shares

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) insider Andrew Harding bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.14 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,520.00 ($118,228.57).

Andrew Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Andrew Harding 170,846 shares of Aurizon stock.

On Monday, September 7th, Andrew Harding 48,682 shares of Aurizon stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$4.54 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Aurizon’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. Aurizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

