AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

