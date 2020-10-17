AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

