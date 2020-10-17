AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 20.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.1% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 171.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 566,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

