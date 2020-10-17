Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $78.85 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 65,631 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,981,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $552.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.87. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

