Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $67.85 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 249,682 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 1.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $67,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 44.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

